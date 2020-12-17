Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round

GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round

GoCardless, a processor of recurring debit payments for more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, has raised $95 million in a Series F funding round.

The latest fundraise, led by Bain Capital Ventures, follows 46% year-on-year growth for GoCardless, which each year processes $18bn+ of payments across more than 30 countries. It brings the total raised to-date to $240m and takes the firm's valuation to $970 million.

The company says it will use the funding to accelerate its open banking strategy, and expand its offering into the adjacent e-commerce market, challenging the the dominance of credit cards in instant payments and making bank-to-bank debit payments available as a lower-cost alternative to cards.

The ultimate ambition is to provide businesses with a complete open banking payment processing service, including features such as refunds, payment reconciliation and error handling.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and co-founder of GoCardless, says: “We believe that open banking is set to disrupt the payment landscape by introducing new, simpler and more secure ways of making bank-to-bank payments that will compete with the traditional card networks.”

Comments: (1)

Simon Farmilo
Simon Farmilo - Farmilo Agency - London 17 December, 2020, 10:31Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Everyone's going for a piece of the e-commerce experience in 2020.

