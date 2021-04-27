Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

B2B OPEN BANKING REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoCardless launches open banking payments

GoCardless launches open banking payments

GoCardless, the bank-to-bank payments fintech, has launched an open banking feature integrated directly into its global payment platform and functional across all payment models.

Instant Bank Pay will provide merchants with a low-cost method for instant payments collection, to push back the dominance of cards for one-off payments. This is the first step in GoCardless’ open banking strategy, which was injected with $95 million in a Series F raise in December 2020. At the time, this raise valued the processor at $970 million.

Serving 60,000 merchants, the introduction of Instant Bank Pay will allow the fintech to expand its offering into the adjacent e-commerce market where it will take on one-off and ‘card-on-file’ payments.

On the announcement Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless states: “We’ve specialised in bank-to-bank payments for over 10 years, with bank debit as the primary payment method. And while it provides many advantages to consumers and businesses, speed of payment authorisation is a drawback.”

“Instant Bank Pay addresses this by giving merchants the best of both worlds: open banking will provide instant confirmation of payment authorisation, enabling them to have immediate visibility of their one-off payments, and bank debit will continue to offer the cash flow, cost and retention benefits they have come to expect.”

According to research from the fintech, 85% of merchants with this business model have a need for collecting additional one-off payments, for example, topping up an account outside of a customer’s regular payment schedule. The new Instant Bank Pay feature addresses this issue which is particularly acute for recurring revenue businesses.

Bank debit is not appropriate for one-off payments, because it does not provide merchants with instant visibility of payment authorisation. This has resulted in merchants instead turning to high-fee card payments or time-consuming bank transfers to make the payments. The transparency and speed of Instant Bank Pay solves this challenge.

Takeuchi concludes: “By enabling businesses to take any kind of payment through GoCardless, we can challenge the dominance of cards and move beyond collecting subscriptions, invoices and instalments. The launch of this open banking feature means we can now serve any merchant, regardless of whether they have an ongoing or one-off relationship with their customers.”

 

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

B2B OPEN BANKING REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round
/payments

GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round

GoCardless taps TransferWise for borderless recurring payments
/payments

GoCardless taps TransferWise for borderless recurring payments

GoCardless enters US market

18 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. Citi partners Mastercard to let firms send funds to consumer debit cards

  3. Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

  4. Apple lets couples co-own card to build credit together

  5. FCA to introduce &#39;regulatory nursery&#39; for newly-licenced firms

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape