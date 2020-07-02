Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
La Caixa

CaixaBank opens private LinkedIn space for female business leaders

CaixaBank has established a virtual business community and meeting point on LinkedIn where female entrepreneurs can exchange knowledge, ideas and experiences.

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of CaixaBank, opened the 'CaixaBank Women in Business Community' in a virtual meeting attended by some of the 411 national winners of the bank's Women in Business Awards.

Located in a private area on LinkedIn, the community site offers a repository of information on female business and leadership and a participatory forum in which businesswomen can learn from the best practices that have been adopted in each of the businesses represented.

The platform also offers access to exclusive experiences, such as forums, debates, conferences and national and international events. This month will see an exclusive virtual session on Disruptive Innovation, led by chef Ferran Adrià.

Says Gortázar: "In times like these, the need to move forward towards equal opportunities is even more essential, and at CaixaBank, we want to contribute with initiatives like this new virtual businesswoman community, which aims to pool together female talent and leadership and expand their visibility."

