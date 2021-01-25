Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Global Payments equensWorldline SE La Caixa Visa

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa joins Caixabank, Global Payments and Worldline startup programme

Visa joins Caixabank, Global Payments and Worldline startup programme

Visa has joined Zone2boost, an investment startup programme created by CaixaBank, Global Payments and Worldline.

Visa joins the international innovation initiative following its first year of activity with more than 300 start-ups assessed, eight start-ups incorporated into its acceleration programme and a committed investment volume of €800,000. Companies receiving investments span a wide range of financial and e-commerce activities, driving innovation through the use of cutting edge technologies like blockchain and AI.

Visa will contribute to the programme by helping selected startups to scale and enrich their products and by contributing to investment funding.

Eduardo Prieto, managing director of Visa in Spain, comments: “At Visa, we continually evaluate technology of all kinds, especially those that have the potential to improve our clients' digital payments user experience. So we are looking for investments that really extend our reach to the global commerce ecosystem and Zone2boost is a great opportunity to identify new collaboration prospects."

The time period through which the entrepreneurs are supported varies from six months to two years, throughout which the new companies may evolve from very early stages to a level that can allow them to successfully access the market through A and B investment rounds.

In total, Visa, CaixaBank, Global Payments and Wordline intend to invest €3 million through Zone2Boost by 2022.

Related Companies

Global Payments equensWorldline SE La Caixa Visa

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

equensWorldline SE

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

What's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >, What's next foWhat's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
CaixaBank opens private LinkedIn space for female business leaders
/retail

CaixaBank opens private LinkedIn space for female business leaders

CaixaBank partners Plug and Play to back Spanish fintech startups
/startups

CaixaBank partners Plug and Play to back Spanish fintech startups

CaixaBank, Global Payments and Ingenico invest EUR5 million in startup programme

28 Jun 2019

CaixaBank to open payment innovation hub with global partners

30 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  3. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  4. Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

  5. IG Group to spend $1 billion to acquire tastytrade

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020