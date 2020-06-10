Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CaixaBank to roll out facial recognition ATMs across Spain

Caixabank is embarking on a project to roll out facial recogntion technology at 100 ATMs throughout Spain, enabling users to make withdrawals without using a PIN code.

The technology, which is already in use at a number of branches in Barcelona and a flagship outlet in Valencia, is to be rolled out to be introduced at more than 30 branches the length and breadth of the country.

Upon completion of the expansion plan, forecast for mid-July 2020, CaixaBank says it will have one of the world's biggest networks of ATMs fitted with commercially-adopted facial recognition technology, and the only one in which this biometric system has a sufficient level of security to enable users to make withdrawals without having to enter their PIN.

The ATM has the hardware and software needed to validate up to 16,000 points on the image of the user's face, guaranteeing secure identification.

CaixaBank CEO Gonzalo Gortázar, comments: "In the current context of Covid-19, this project is particularly relevant given that it enables us to reduce the physical contact of customers with ATM surfaces. This measure comes in addition to using contactless cards, which contributes to promote safe terminal use."

