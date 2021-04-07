Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Contactless payments surge across Europe

In less than a year since contactless limits increased across Europe, Visa has hit a processing milestone of one billion additional PIN-free transactions.

The growth of contactless has been a key trend during the pandemic, with touch-free payments seen by the public and merchants as a means of minimising the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Charlotte Hogg, chief executive officer, Europe at Visa, comments: “The demand for touch-free payments indicates that contactless has become the norm for European consumers and retailers.”

Growing demand for contactless transactions is evident across Europe, with over 80% of in-store Visa payments now contactless. In France and Germany, the number of contactless transactions has increased by two thirds and almost half respectively year-on-year.

Of the one billion transactions, 400 million took place in the UK, with further growth expected as the contactless limit is lifted to £100 later this year.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 07 April, 2021, 10:37

Is this limit increase and subsequent volume hike on "pin-free" payments a good thing? Contactless low value payment without strong customer authentication (i.e no PIN at POS) is an exemption that is voluntary on the card issuer disposal at issuer own risk. If almost all card payments at POS now are made "without SCA" due to the "no-SCA needed limit" being increased, why did we need the PSD2 rule on mandatory strong customer authentication? And why the hassle with SCA demands on all e-comm payments over 30 Euros? Why not hike that limit as well? 

Related News
Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to £100 as 'Brexit dividend'
/payments

Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to £100 as 'Brexit dividend'

Covid-19: Contactless ATM withdrawals go mainstream
/retail

Covid-19: Contactless ATM withdrawals go mainstream

Nine-in-ten of all UK in-store card payments made with contactless

22 Jan

Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to £100

04 Jan

Brits go weeks without using cash during Covid-19 lockdown

11 Jun 2020

US coalition forms to protect right to pay with cash

07 May 2020

Covid-19 spurs contactless payments takeup - Mastercard

30 Apr 2020

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Former Revolut exec raises $7.1m for DeFi startup

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

  5. WhatsApp payment service gets go-ahead for Brazil relaunch

