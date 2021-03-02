Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to &#163;100 as &#39;Brexit dividend&#39;

Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to £100 as 'Brexit dividend'

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a change in the contactless limit from £45 to £100 in his budget speech this week.

Industry body UK Finance is believed to have pitched the increase to the Treasury, where it is being seen as symbolic of Britain's ability to make its own rules following its split from the European Union.

The limit was only raised from £30 to £45 in April, partly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has prompted a surge in tap and pay at the expense of cash.

In September, contactless accounted for 64% of all debit card transactions and 46% of credit card transactions, according to UK Finance.

The Financial Conduct Authority announced in January that it was conducting a consultation on a possible lift in the contactless limit. "It’s important that payments regulation keeps pace with consumer and merchant expectations," noted the FCA. "Recognising changing behaviour in how people pay, as part of a wider consultation, we will shortly be seeking views on amending our rules to allow for a possible increase in the contactless limit to £100."

Sky News is reporting that some major banks have sounded the alarm bell over the proposed new ceiling, preferring a more cautious staggered increase to curb the risk of fraud.

Contactless payments first arrived in the UK in 2007, with a £10 ceiling which has been gradually increased over the last decade.

Comments: (3)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 02 March, 2021, 12:14

A Brexit dividend? Where did that idea come from?

Maybe what did cost 45 pounds will now cost 100 pounds after Brexit? that I can believe, but calling it a dividend is harder to understand!!

 


Peter Seymour
Peter Seymour - Cenerva Limited - London 02 March, 2021, 12:22

Is this HMT following the tune of UK Finance and Visa/MC whilst it keeps putting back legaslation on Access to Cash. Where is HMTs joined up strategy? Increasing the contact limit within a Cash Acceptance/Access to Cash strategy will only damage the already left behind even further ...       


Daniel Blondell
Daniel Blondell - McLEAR - London 02 March, 2021, 12:29

Will be interesting to see what happens to SCA. Currently users are expected to authenticate by PIN once you spend £100/€125. Pointless being able to make 1 contactless transaction at £100 and then having to make a chip & PIN transaction to reset SCA limit counters. 


