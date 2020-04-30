Covid-19 spurs contactless payments takeup - Mastercard

As shoppers around the world adjust to social distancing measures, more than three quarters are now using contactless payments, according to a Mastercard study covering 19 countries.

Increased concern about hygiene during the Covid-19 pandemic appears to have spurred contactless payments, as people refrain from using cash.



Of 17,000 people from 19 countries interviewed by Mastercard, 46% have swapped out their top-of-wallet card for one that offers contactless - this proportion climbs to 52% among those under 35 years old.



The majority of respondents (82%) view contactless as the cleaner way to pay, while the speed of tap and pay is also seen as a benefit, enabling customers to get in and out of stores faster.



It appears that the trend towards contactless will outlive the virus, with 74% of those quizzed saying they will continue to use the option once the pandemic is over



Blake Rosenthal, head, Mastercard Acceptance Solutions, says: "Social distancing does not just concern people’s interactions with each other; it includes contact with publicly shared devices like point of sale terminals and checkout counters.



"Contactless offers consumers a safer, cleaner way to pay, speed at checkout, and more control over physical proximity at this critical time."