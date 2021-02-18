Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2016

UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2016

Analysts at UBS believe that biometric payment cards could capture a 15% share of the card market within the next five years.

The Swiss bank says increasing penetration of fingerprint sensor cards will drive $5 billion in revenue by 2016.

It points to declining production costs, the rise of the touch-free economy and a number of successful commercial piots over the past year in its rationale.

French bank BNP Paribas in January began offering its Visa Premier cardholders the chance to upgrade to a contactless fingerprint option - for a €24 annual fee. Multiple other banks, from SocGen to NatWest, are also trialling the technology.

“In the past few years more than 23 pilots were reported with three commercial launches ongoing," says UBS. "In conclusion, despite the rise of mobile payment threat to the total cards volume, we believe biometric cards can fuel some growth within the payment cards market."

Related Companies

UBS

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
BNP Paribas to charge €24 a year for biometric card
/security

BNP Paribas to charge €24 a year for biometric card

Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card
/security

Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card

OP Financial to pilot fingerprint payment cards

23 Nov 2020

Mastercard to trial biometric card payments in Asia

21 Oct 2020

BNP Paribas to distribute fingerprint cards to Premier and Gold customers

29 Jun 2020

NatWest tests biometric payment fob

04 Dec 2019

Cornèrcard launches biometric credit card

21 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  4. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

  5. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?