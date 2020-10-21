Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard MatchMove Idemia

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard to trial biometric card payments in Asia

Mastercard to trial biometric card payments in Asia

Mastercard is to conduct the first pilot in Asia of a biometric card that uses a fingerprint to authorise transactions at in-store payment terminals.

Mastercard is working with augmented identity firm Idemia, and Singapore fintech MatchMove, a Singapore-based banking-as-a-service provider, on the product, which operates under the name F.CODE Easy.

Developed by Idemia, the battery-free card harvests energy from payment terminals to power its fingerprint sensor and stores all biometric credentials on the card chip rather than a central database.

MatchMove, one of 21 applicants for Singapore’s digital banking licenses, will issue the first batch of biometric cards in the fourth quarter of this year. The pilot will feature employees of Mastercard, Idemia and MatchMove using the cards for transactions and live demonstrations for customers.

Amar Abrol, chief commercial officer at MatchMove says: “By leveraging F.CODE Easy, we can enable multiple use cases for our clients who in turn create greater value and utility for their customers, employees, suppliers and partners. We look forward to working together and introducing new innovative solutions to the market."

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

MasterCard MatchMove Idemia

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Comments: (1)

Andrew Saines
Andrew Saines - Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GB Ltd - London 21 October, 2020, 12:201 like 1 like

With the amount of pilots we have seen around the Globe over the last few years and the benefit a Biometic card offers for the Covid consious public (let alone the secutiry benefits already proven!) now is the time to bring this as standard to consumers.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
BNP Paribas to distribute fingerprint cards to Premier and Gold customers
/payments

BNP Paribas to distribute fingerprint cards to Premier and Gold customers

Cornèrcard launches biometric credit card
/security

Cornèrcard launches biometric credit card

NatWest to trial biometric credit card

09 Oct 2019

Mastercard trials biometric cards in Mexico

07 May 2019

Fingerprint payments startup Zwipe raises $14 million

21 Jan 2019

Fingerprint payment card firm Zwipe aims to raise $13.7 million

04 Jan 2019

Intesa Sanpaolo to test fingerprint cards

08 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020