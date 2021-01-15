Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has selected card issuing platform Marqeta to help deliver its first digital current accounts, which will launch later this year.

Marcus’ upcoming digital current account will be another cornerstone of the company’s growing consumer portfolio of financial products. The giant Wall Street bank is set to launch a range of new features in the coming months which will transform Marcus from an online savings and loans account to a full-suite retail banking provider.

Omer Ismail, global head of the consumer business at Goldman Sachs, says: “Integrating with Marqeta’s platform will allow us to create a personalised, feature-rich banking experience for our checking customers.”

Goldman Sachs is an investor in Marqeta, joining a $45 million fund raising round in June 2018.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Rep[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs to offer digital wealth management to Main Street investors
/wealth

Goldman Sachs to offer digital wealth management to Main Street investors

Goldman Sachs invests in digital banking tech vendor Amount
/retail

Goldman Sachs invests in digital banking tech vendor Amount

Mastercard invests in Marqeta

08 Oct 2020

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

15 Sep 2020

Marcus UK closes to new easy-access savers

10 Jun 2020

Marcus by Goldman rolls out installment loans for high-value purchases

14 Apr 2020

Goldman Sachs joins funding round for card issuing outfit Marqeta

05 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  2. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  3. Walmart to launch fintech startup

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty