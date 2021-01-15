Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has selected card issuing platform Marqeta to help deliver its first digital current accounts, which will launch later this year.

Marcus’ upcoming digital current account will be another cornerstone of the company’s growing consumer portfolio of financial products. The giant Wall Street bank is set to launch a range of new features in the coming months which will transform Marcus from an online savings and loans account to a full-suite retail banking provider.



Omer Ismail, global head of the consumer business at Goldman Sachs, says: “Integrating with Marqeta’s platform will allow us to create a personalised, feature-rich banking experience for our checking customers.”



Goldman Sachs is an investor in Marqeta, joining a $45 million fund raising round in June 2018.