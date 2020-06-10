Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Marcus UK closes to new easy-access savers

Marcus UK closes to new easy-access savers

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has closed its savings account to new customer after an influx of deposits during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in September 2018 with a market-beating headline interest rate of 1.5%, the online-only instant access account is currently paying out 1.05% after a series of staggered cuts.

But the recent influx of savers has pushed the business close to its regulatory limits, forcing the temporary suspension. British ring-fencing rules currently restrict the sums held on deposit to £25 billion.

The bank says over 500,000 customers have opened accounts and more than £21 billion has been deposited.

A statement posted on the Marcus website says: "In the last couple of months in particular, more people have been opening Online Savings Accounts with us and saving greater amounts of money. As a result, the total amount of deposits we hold has accelerated significantly.

"It’s important that we manage how quickly we grow, at a rate that’s manageable to us. To do this, we’ve decided to temporarily stop accepting applications for our Online Savings Account."

