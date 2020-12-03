Goldman Sachs invests in digital banking tech vendor Amount

Digital banking technology provider Amount has raised $81 million in a Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs.

Existing investors August Capital, Invus Opportunities and Hanaco Ventures joined the round for Amount, which was spun off from Avant in January.



Amount provides retail banking and point-of-sale technology to clients including Banco Popular, HSBC, Regions Bank and TD Bank, helping them transition to digital financial services.



Jade Mandel, VP, GS Growth, says: "Most banks are looking for resources and infrastructure to accelerate their digital strategy and meet the demands of today’s consumer.



"Amount enables banks to navigate digital transformation through its modular and mobile-first platform for financial products."