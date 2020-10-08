Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard invests in Marqeta

Mastercard invests in Marqeta

Mastercard has invested in open API card issuing and processing platform Marqeta as part of a wider deal that will see the pair partner in a host of new geographies, beginning with Asia Pacific.

The investment - the size of which was not disclosed - sees Mastercard join rival Visa among Marqeta's backers.

The move also comes on the heels of a $150 million funding round valuing the startup at $4.3 billion, as well as speculation about an imminent IPO.

Mastercard and Marqeta have been working together since 2014, helping fintechs, digital banks and commerce players across North America and Europe bring their card products and programmes to market.

Now, Mastercard will help expedite Marqeta’s international expansion by streamlining its global network certification process, which governs which providers are allowed to process payments internationally through the card giant's network.

"Mastercard’s investment in Marqeta is a significant validation of the power of modern card issuing and the strength of our technology, and their global presence and expertise makes them an invaluable partner,” says Jason Gardner, CEO, Marqeta.

Related Companies

MasterCard Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform, Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digitalEmbrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Marqeta eyes IPO - Reuters
/payments

Marqeta eyes IPO - Reuters

Marqeta raises $150m at $4.3bn valuation
/payments

Marqeta raises $150m at $4.3bn valuation

Mastercard taps Marqeta for fast fintech card issuing in Europe

22 Jan

Card issuing firm Marqeta raises $260m

22 May 2019

Card issuing outfit Marqeta signs first European firms

24 Apr 2019

Goldman Sachs joins funding round for card issuing outfit Marqeta

05 Jun 2018

Visa invests in card issuing outfit Marqeta

26 Jul 2017

Trending

  1. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  2. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  3. ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

  4. Consumers remain suspicious about open banking

  5. ECB moves a step closer to the creation of a digital euro

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020