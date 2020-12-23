Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs to offer digital wealth management to Main Street investors

Goldman Sachs to offer digital wealth management to Main Street investors

Goldman Sachs has begun internal testing of a digital wealth management service for the masses, as it continues its push into the mainstream consumer market.

Set for roll out early next year, the automated investment service is undergoing trials with staff.

Employees who sign on to the digital service, called Marcus Invest, will pay an annual management fee of 0.15%, according to a company memo, seen by CNBC

“As we prepare for the public launch in Q1 2021, we are pleased to invite consumer and wealth management colleagues to provide early feedback on Marcus Invest through our beta program,” the email said.

The Marcus Invest account can be started with as little as $1,000, giving users a choice of three model portfolios composed of ETFs from Goldman and outside providers.

It will be integrated with other offerings, including a personal finance tool called Marcus Insights, on the Marcus app and online portal.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem, [New Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem[New Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs invests in digital banking tech vendor Amount
/retail

Goldman Sachs invests in digital banking tech vendor Amount

Goldman Sachs data governance code goes live on Finos
/devops

Goldman Sachs data governance code goes live on Finos

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

15 Sep

Marcus UK closes to new easy-access savers

10 Jun

Marcus by Goldman rolls out installment loans for high-value purchases

14 Apr

Goldman in talks with Amazon over small business lending

03 Feb

Goldman gives Marcus an app

13 Jan

Trending

  1. Hackers use mobile emulators to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts

  2. Citi builds fintech marketplace

  3. Fiserv acquires Ondot

  4. Visa explores offline exchange of digital currencies

  5. Blockchain trends in 2021: Expect the unexpected

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth