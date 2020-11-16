Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Banco Santander Pay.UK

Banco Santander Pay.UK

People

Payments Retail banking Wholesale banking
Santander poaches Paul Horlock from Pay.UK as chief payments officer

Paul Horlock, the chief executive of industry body Pay.UK, is to take up a new role as head of payments at Banco Santander.

Taking up the new position in the new year, Horlock will be responsible for creating a single UK Payments team operating across the business and working alongside the European region as part of One Santander.

Horlock is currently chief executive of Pay.UK, which he joined at its inception in October 2017, and has previously held senior positions at Nationwide and Barclays.

Welcoming the appointment, deputy chief executive Tony Prestedge says: “Paul has unrivaled experience and expertise and will use this to bring our payments strategy, functions, risk management, infrastructure and digital development together. Paul is renowned for encouraging innovation and collaboration and this approach will enable us to support our wider Group ambitions in the global payments sector.”

People

Payments Retail banking Wholesale banking
