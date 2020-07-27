Mastercard enrolled into Pay.UK Request to Pay framework

Mastercard has enrolled to the Pay.UK Framework for its Request to Pay offering and signed up its first customer for the service.

Pay.UK issued the message standards, rules and terms and condition for the development of Request to Pay services in May.



The messaging service enables billers to directly request funds rather than sending traditional invoices. For each request, receivers are asked whether they would like to pay in full or in part, request an extension, communicate directly with the biller, or decline to pay.



Mastercard's offering, developed with Exela Techologies, is one of the first to be enrolled to the framework. The payments giant says it will put control in the hands of the payer, providing more options and flexibility to settle bills between businesses and individuals.



Request to Pay Limited, an end-user application seeking enrolment into the ecosystem, has chosen Mastercard as its Repository provider.



Gregor Dobbie, CEO of Mastercard-owned Vocalink, says: "Consumers are increasingly demanding faster, easier and more intuitive ways to pay bills and our Request to Pay will enable companies to meet these demands.



"This solution offers huge advantages for all involved - consumers, business, merchants and banks - who will all benefit from improved flexibility, speed and transparency of bill payments."