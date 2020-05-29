Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pay.UK

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pay.UK rolls out Request to Pay framework

Pay.UK rolls out Request to Pay framework

Pay.UK has issued the message standards, rules and terms and condition for the development of Request to Pay services.

The messaging service enables billers to directly request funds rather than sending traditional invoices. For each request, receivers are asked whether they would like to pay in full or in part, request an extension, communicate directly with the biller, or decline to pay.

Initially scheduled for release at the end of April, Pay.UK delayed the publication of the R2P framework to avoid increasing the load on banks as they deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The release of the standards comes days after Visa revealed that it has successfully conducted pilot trials with over 100 billers across multiple use cases.

All told, over 400 organisations - ranging from start-ups to household name payment service providers - took part in an open sandbox to refine the framework.

Paul Horlock, Pay.UK CEO, says that organisations can now begin work on creating request to Pay propositions for commercial consumption.

"The Request to Pay Framework represents the culmination of a user driven journey that was began by Faster Payments, taken forward by the Payments Strategy Forum and we’re now excited to see come to fruition through Pay.UK with the support of stakeholders from across the industry," he says. "We’re looking forward to developers bringing Request to Pay propositions to market.”

Related Companies

Pay.UK

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials
/payments

Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Will SCA delays stall Request to Pay’s momentum?
/payments

Will SCA delays stall Request to Pay’s momentum?

EBA Clearing gets backing for Request to Pay infrastructure plan

17 Jun 2019

EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group

11 Feb 2019

UK looks to improve bill payments with 'Request to Pay' initiative

06 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  2. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  3. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  4. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  5. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA