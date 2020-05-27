Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Pay.UK

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Visa has facilitated the first request to pay message sent and received using standards developed by Pay.UK.

The messaging service enables billers to directly request funds rather than sending traditional invoices. For each request, receivers are asked whether they would like to pay in full or in part, request an extension, communicate directly with the biller, or decline to pay.

Initially scheduled for release at the end of April, Pay.UK has delayed the publication of its R2P framework (the message standards, rules and terms and conditions) to avoid increasing the load on banks as they deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the delay, Paul Horlock, Pay.UK CEO told banks: "I want to personally reassure all our stakeholders that Pay.UK remains fully committed to request to pay. The framework has already been the subject of a successful pilot - where the full range of messages and potential responses were successfully tested. Like you we are looking forward to the framework’s publication at the appropriate time as well as request to pay services being available in the market."

For the pilot, Visa tested over 100 biller and consumer use cases and over 40 exceptions.

Mat Lane, head of Europe real time payments & global applications, Visa, says: “We are keen to continue working with Pay.UK to develop the offering and join the full service when it launches.”

He says all participants involved in the pilot will now gain full accreditation to join the live request to pay service at go live.

Pay.UK's Horlock adds: “The huge variety of companies that have been involved in request to pay’s development and testing phases - more than 400 in all, from start-ups to large payment service providers - is a clear demonstration that there is market appetite."

Related Companies

Visa Pay.UK

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
Will SCA delays stall Request to Pay’s momentum?
/payments

Will SCA delays stall Request to Pay’s momentum?

EBA Clearing gets backing for Request to Pay infrastructure plan
/payments

EBA Clearing gets backing for Request to Pay infrastructure plan

EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group

11 Feb 2019

UK looks to improve bill payments with 'Request to Pay' initiative

06 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

  5. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA