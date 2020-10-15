Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Standard Chartered Bank

SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus

SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus

Standard Chartered's fintech investment unit SC Ventures has made an undisclosed investment in passwordless authentication outfit Secret Double Octopus.

SC Ventures joins a list of corporate investors in the company including Sony Financial Ventures, KDDI, and Global Brain.

The Secret Double Octopus software suite removes the use of passwords for accessing workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems.

"The changes in the way people work and communicate today require a shift in how organisations secure their employees and clients,” says Alex Manson, SC Ventures. “We are thrilled to partner with Secret Double Octopus as they transform enterprise authentication standards, helping organisations like ourselves better manage their cybersecurity risks, while streamlining employee workflows.”

