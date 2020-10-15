SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus

Standard Chartered's fintech investment unit SC Ventures has made an undisclosed investment in passwordless authentication outfit Secret Double Octopus.

SC Ventures joins a list of corporate investors in the company including Sony Financial Ventures, KDDI, and Global Brain.



The Secret Double Octopus software suite removes the use of passwords for accessing workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems.



"The changes in the way people work and communicate today require a shift in how organisations secure their employees and clients,” says Alex Manson, SC Ventures. “We are thrilled to partner with Secret Double Octopus as they transform enterprise authentication standards, helping organisations like ourselves better manage their cybersecurity risks, while streamlining employee workflows.”