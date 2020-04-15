Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

Standard Chartered has become the first global bank to ban the use of videoconferencing app Zoom, as the new culture of home-working raises cybersecurity concenrs.

A memo to the bank's workforce from chief executive Bill Winters - as seen by Reuters - also warned against using Google Hangouts for virtual gatherings.



Founded by former Cisco staffer Eric Yuan, Zoom has seen massive user growth since the Coronavirus outbreak, increasing its user base to 200 million from just ten million last year.



However, security flaws in the app have led to a rash of 'Zoombombings' as interlopers crashed meetings in the nude, inserted lewd images into presentations, or hurled racial slurs at participants.



Standard Chartered's hard-line approach has yet to be copied by other major firms in the sector. Earlier this month, Russian bank Sberbank actively partnered with Google to run a series of online business seminars on Hangout, doling out advice to companies running their operations remotely during the Coronavirus clamp down.



And in September last year, HSBC signed a global deal for enterprise licences on Zoom for video conferencing, audio conferencing, and screen sharing across mobile, desktop, and conference rooms, for both internal and external meetings.