Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

Standard Chartered has become the first global bank to ban the use of videoconferencing app Zoom, as the new culture of home-working raises cybersecurity concenrs.

A memo to the bank's workforce from chief executive Bill Winters - as seen by Reuters - also warned against using Google Hangouts for virtual gatherings.

Founded by former Cisco staffer Eric Yuan, Zoom has seen massive user growth since the Coronavirus outbreak, increasing its user base to 200 million from just ten million last year.

However, security flaws in the app have led to a rash of 'Zoombombings' as interlopers crashed meetings in the nude, inserted lewd images into presentations, or hurled racial slurs at participants.

Standard Chartered's hard-line approach has yet to be copied by other major firms in the sector. Earlier this month, Russian bank Sberbank actively partnered with Google to run a series of online business seminars on Hangout, doling out advice to companies running their operations remotely during the Coronavirus clamp down.

And in September last year, HSBC signed a global deal for enterprise licences on Zoom for video conferencing, audio conferencing, and screen sharing across mobile, desktop, and conference rooms, for both internal and external meetings.

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Sberbank and Google organise Hangouts for businesses working remotely
/wholesale

Sberbank and Google organise Hangouts for businesses working remotely

HSBC standardises on Zoom for enterprise comms
/wholesale

HSBC standardises on Zoom for enterprise comms

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  2. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  3. Visa invests in Railsbank

  4. 165 jobs go as Monzo shuts Las Vegas customer support office

  5. COVID-19 Outbreak and Crypto Market

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?