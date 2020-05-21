Standard Chartered pumps HK$60 million into Hong Kong Uni Fintech Academy

Standard Chartered Bank is joining forces with the University of Hong Kong to launch a 'Fintech Academy' designed to produce cutting-edge research and nurture world-class talent.

Standard Chartered is pumping HK$60 million (around US$775,000) into the academy, which is being hosted by the university's department of computer science of the faculty of engineering, with support from the law and business and economics faculties.



In addition to a Bachelor's degree in Financial Technology, the academy will, from 2021, support a fintech Master's degree.



Over the next five years, the academy will gear up nearly a thousand fintech professionals to "tackle disruptive technologies, creating a tangible and lasting impact on the banking and financial industry," say the partners.







Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered, says: "The fast pace of change in FinTech has been impacting not just the business model of banks, but also the talents required for realising the Smart Banking ambitions for Hong Kong. Standard Chartered is proud to steer the co-creation of the FinTech Academy between HKU and SCF to cultivate future-fit talents and upskill bankers with disruptive technologies to capture the immense opportunities."



Xiang Zhang, president and vice-chancellor, University of Hong Kong, adds: "The HKU-SCF FinTech Academy will be a centre of innovation for nurturing talents to shape the FinTech industry across the region and strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading financial centre."