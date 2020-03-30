Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Chartered challenges startups to deliver an automated call centre service

Standard Chartered challenges startups to deliver an automated call centre service

Standard Chartered has put out a call to tender to fintech startups for a machine learning prototype capable of reducing the handling time for both inbound and outbound traffic through its call centres

The call for applicants is being handled through SC Ventures Fintech Bridge, established to provide startups with a direct line to business units seeking innovative solutions.

The bank says it wants to find a way of efficiently dealing with growing volumes of routine phone queries in order to reduce queuing time for customers down the line.

The ideal solution would be capable of handling calls in Mandarin, Enlgish and Taiwanese in a 'human-like voice'.

"In our experience, some of the playbacks sound too robotic and don’t deliver a humane experience to our customers. We want to deliver a human-like experience," states the bank.

Another requirement is for machine learning capabilities. "Our customers have growing needs," says the bank. "The system therefore needs to learn through the conversations. Rather than simple playback technology, we would be looking for machine learning capabilities of the system."

Successful applicants will be asked to pitch their solution on 10 May and move to a proof-of-concept stage by 14 May. "The team can decide to move straight forward to the POC or ask you to explore with them the use cases during bootcamp sessions," states the bank. "We guarantee the team who has launched the challenge are committed in terms of funding (with a limit of course)."

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
E-commerce firms to get helping hand into banking markets with Standard Chartered nexus

E-commerce firms to get helping hand into banking markets with Standard Chartered nexus

Standard Chartered enters partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay

Standard Chartered enters partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay

Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight

14 Nov 2019

Standard Chartered opens innovation lab in Shanghai

07 Aug 2019

Standard Chartered retools developers for Open Banking age

09 Apr 2019

Standard Chartered builds Fintech Bridge to matchmake with startups

18 Mar 2019

Standard Chartered picks Instabase to automate client onboarding

08 Nov 2018

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  2. Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

  5. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World