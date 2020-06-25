Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Chartered prepares for new way of working with virtual internships

Standard Chartered prepares for new way of working with virtual internships

Standard Chartered has devised an online learning programme for 300 interns who will work remotely across the bank's business and support functions.

The six-week programme covers virtual classroom sessions and work on a project focusing on a current problem statement in the bank for presentation to a project sponsor Each candidate will be assigned to a buddy and coach from within the bank to guide them on their journey.

Melissa Angerson, head, early careers, Standard Chartered, says: “Our first ever virtual internship comes at a time where we are witnessing a significant shift to virtual in the workplace and is a trend that will be here to stay.

"This continued commitment to our internship programme despite the current environment is not only the right thing to do, but also ensures our future workforce is ready to embrace a digital state of work.

"The introduction of distance learning as part of this year’s internship will give us the opportunity to assess the value as well as the viability of such technical training, as we look to permanently embed it within our ongoing internship offering.”

The bank has also pledged to place all of its 2019 graduates in full time roles at the end of their programmes and welcome in a similar-sized cohort for 2020.

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
RBS to run virtual internship programme
/retail

RBS to run virtual internship programme

Blackfinch launches online internship platform for startups
/startups

Blackfinch launches online internship platform for startups

Trending

  1. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  2. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

  5. PayPal invests in salary drawdown app Even

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward