Standard Chartered prepares for new way of working with virtual internships

Standard Chartered has devised an online learning programme for 300 interns who will work remotely across the bank's business and support functions.

The six-week programme covers virtual classroom sessions and work on a project focusing on a current problem statement in the bank for presentation to a project sponsor Each candidate will be assigned to a buddy and coach from within the bank to guide them on their journey.



Melissa Angerson, head, early careers, Standard Chartered, says: “Our first ever virtual internship comes at a time where we are witnessing a significant shift to virtual in the workplace and is a trend that will be here to stay.



"This continued commitment to our internship programme despite the current environment is not only the right thing to do, but also ensures our future workforce is ready to embrace a digital state of work.



"The introduction of distance learning as part of this year’s internship will give us the opportunity to assess the value as well as the viability of such technical training, as we look to permanently embed it within our ongoing internship offering.”



The bank has also pledged to place all of its 2019 graduates in full time roles at the end of their programmes and welcome in a similar-sized cohort for 2020.