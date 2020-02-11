Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Assembly Payments

Channels

Mobile & online Cards Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Chartered forms online payments joint venture

Standard Chartered forms online payments joint venture

Standard Chartered has set up a global e-commerce joint venture with Australia's Assembly Payments.

The new company will be headquartered in Singapore and will offer a digital payment platform to manage transactions across multiple payment types and countries, including online, mobile and point-of-sale, digital wallets, debit and credit cards and real-time payments.

Alex Manson, head of SC Ventures, the innovation, fintech investment and ventures arm of Standard Chartered, says: “As the world moves towards platform-based e-commerce, the need for the next generation of tools to empower merchants and enable financial inclusion continues to grow. We identified payments as an area where we wanted to make a strategic investment.”

Assembly Payments is one of Australia’s fastest-growing fintech businesses. Since founding in Melbourne, Australia in 2013 Assembly has grown to employ over 130 staff and raised over A$70 million in equity financing.

Simon Lee, Co-CEO Assembly Payments, says: “We have created a significant business in Australia and now, together with Standard Chartered, we are well placed to crack the international payments market and exponentially grow the business. We are also proud that this is one of the first major global fintech deals between a global bank and a major Australian fintech company.”

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Assembly Payments

Channels

Mobile & online Cards Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Standard Chartered switches on cross-border payments tracker

Standard Chartered switches on cross-border payments tracker

Standard Chartered invests in Digital Reasoning

Standard Chartered invests in Digital Reasoning

Standard Chartered rolls out digital-only bank to three new markets

01 Jul 2019

Standard Chartered builds Fintech Bridge to matchmake with startups

18 Mar 2019

Standard Chartered to extend use of RippleNet to more countries

02 May 2018

Standard Chartered opens up to AliPay

22 Mar 2017

Standard Chartered connects corporate customers to WeChat

17 Feb 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies