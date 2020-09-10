Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

Google Cloud has brought in Barclays, BBVA and US Bank veteran Derek White as its vice president of global financial services.

White takes on responsibility for setting the strategy for Google's financial services cloud efforts as it battles AWS and Microsoft to win over banks, insurance companies and other financial services firms.



He is charged with partnering these clients to help "transform and help redefine their core businesses into state of the art digital operations," says a statement.



A 20-year financial services technology veteran, White joins from US Bank, where he was chief digital officer. Before that he held similar senior digital roles at BBVA and Barclays.



"I look forward to bringing the power of the cloud to our financial services customers and partners around the world, furthering innovation, and creating digital experiences that their customers demand," says White.



In June Google Cloud hired former Citi FinTech CEO Yolande Piazza to lead the company’s North American financial services sales and customer engineering teams.