Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

Google Cloud has landed a five-year deal with Lloyds Banking Group, part of the UK bank's commitment to spend £3 billion on digital transformation projects.

The agreement will see Lloyds deploy a number of Google Cloud services to help streamline and modernise the customer experience for its 26 million users.



Zaka Mian, group transformation director, Lloyds Banking Group says: “The size of our digital transformation is huge and Google Cloud’s capabilities will help drive this forward, increasing the pace of innovation, as well as bringing new services to our customers quickly and at scale. This collaboration gives us a strategic advantage to continue as a leader in banking technology.”



The deal comes hard on the heels of a cloud partnership announced in January with Microsoft to offer a suite of productivity tools within Office 365 for all Lloyds Banking Group employees.



For Google, the deal is the latest in a series of customer wins for its cloud platform in the UK financial services industry, including HSBC, Atom Bank and Refinitiv.