Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

Former Citi FinTech CEO Yolande Piazza has been hired by Google Cloud to lead the company’s North American financial services sales and customer engineering teams

A former leader of Citi's consumer innovation labs and a 32-year veteran at the bank, Piazza was more recently charged with looking for new growth opportunities emerging from the startup space.



She joins Google Cloud as it engages in a tug of War with Amazon Web Services and IBM for top tier financial business. Recent Google Cloud wins include Lloyds Banking Group, PayPal, USAA, Atom Bank and Deutsche Börse.



Says Piazza: “I’m thrilled to join Google Cloud at a time when cloud has become crucial for financial services organisations to innovate, serve their customers in new ways, and become more agile than ever before.”