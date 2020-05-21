Intesa Sanpaolo to build Google Cloud centres in Milan and Turin

Intesa Snapaolo has entered discussion with Google and data centre operator TIM on the creation of two ambitious cloud-based infrastructure projects.

In Turin, the introduction of Google Cloud will create the bedrock for developments in artificial intelligence, training and professional support for startups. Intesa Sanpaolo says the data centre will form the basis of a new digital business line providing a range of Cloud-based services to business clients.



The second centre, in Milan, will be used to support business continuity.



Massimo Proverbio, chief IT, digital & innovation officer, Intesa Sanpaolo, says: “The Memorandum of Understanding signed today aims to transform Intesa Sanpaolo into a digital IT company capable of providing highly innovative services to families and businesses, distinguished by ease of use and fast delivery.



"With the creation of two Cloud Regions based on the most modern technologies, we will be able to enhance our resources and grow those of tomorrow, also thanks to the support of the Polytechnic University of Turin, to achieve important milestones in cloud technology and artificial intelligence."