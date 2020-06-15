Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

Starling Bank continues to beef up its business banking platform, adding health insurance, energy switching services and Slack integration to its range of third party marketplace offers.

The Slack, Bionic and Equipsme integrations are a first for the Starling Marketplace in the areas of communications, energy and health, and extend the available options for business customers to 26 complementary business services.

The new editions will be available to Starling’s 177,000 SME customers from today.

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, says: “These new Marketplace integrations are bringing added value to our business customers, helping them to save money on utilities, incentivise their staff with health insurance and sync their Starling app with Slack so their teams can enjoy real-time spending notifications wherever they’re working.”

Starling last month raised £40 million to spur its assualt on the small business arena, where the digital challenger holds a 2.6% share of the UK's SME banking market. It has almost £500 million of SME lending on its balance sheet, with further commitments raising the total to almost £1 billion.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments:[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Trending Stories

Related News
Starling Bank raises £40 million as SME banking business picks up
/retail

Starling Bank raises £40 million as SME banking business picks up

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees
/people

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

04 Mar

Starling Bank scoops £60 million in new funding

10 Feb

Starling unveils three new Marketplace partners

05 Feb

Monzo and Starling among account switching winners

23 Jan

Starling extends its offering for business customers

13 Jan

Trending

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  5. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020