Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

Starling Bank continues to beef up its business banking platform, adding health insurance, energy switching services and Slack integration to its range of third party marketplace offers.

The Slack, Bionic and Equipsme integrations are a first for the Starling Marketplace in the areas of communications, energy and health, and extend the available options for business customers to 26 complementary business services.



The new editions will be available to Starling’s 177,000 SME customers from today.



Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, says: “These new Marketplace integrations are bringing added value to our business customers, helping them to save money on utilities, incentivise their staff with health insurance and sync their Starling app with Slack so their teams can enjoy real-time spending notifications wherever they’re working.”



Starling last month raised £40 million to spur its assualt on the small business arena, where the digital challenger holds a 2.6% share of the UK's SME banking market. It has almost £500 million of SME lending on its balance sheet, with further commitments raising the total to almost £1 billion.