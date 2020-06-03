Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GMEX Tokenise

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Buy side Investment products Next Gen Banking Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tokenise launches regulated digital exchange

Tokenise launches regulated digital exchange

A digital securities exchange, Tokenise, has collaborated with post-trade service provider GMEX to launch a regulated digital exchange.

The partnership between Tokenise, which is licensed in Barbados, and the UK-based GMEX began in September 2019 with the aim of launching a regulated digital exchange.

There is a growing interest in digital securities, or security tokens, among institutional investors that see it as a more sustainable use of tokenised or digital assets than the trading of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.It is also seen as a way to provide more liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets such as real estate and private assets.

However, the growth of tokenisation has been held back somewhat by the lack of infrastructure, including the establishment of regulated digital stock exchanges.

According to the two firms, the new platform will address a gap in the market by supporting securities issuance, trading, surveillance, clearing, settlement and custody.  

“We have created our solution in response to the absence of regulated options for the buying and selling of digital securities globally," said Mike Kessler, Tokenise chief executive and founder. 

“As a regulated securities market we have integrated the best of technology, including cryptography, with a complete trading ecosystem to simplify access to new asset classes, for both issuers and investors. This, in turn, will increase the flow of funds and investment opportunities for market participants.”

Meanwhile GMEX chief executive Hirander Misra referred to the launch as a milestone to "facilitate mainstream investor access to digital assets".

Related Companies

GMEX Tokenise

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Buy side Investment products Next Gen Banking Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
DTCC experiments with asset tokenisation and DLT
/markets

DTCC experiments with asset tokenisation and DLT

Digital identity consortium forms to develop trust ecosystem
/identity

Digital identity consortium forms to develop trust ecosystem

Coinbase names Barclays vet Tejpaul head, institutional coverage

20 Apr

ASX rips up go-live timetable for Chess replacement system

25 Mar

Crypto exchange tech firm AlphaPoint raises $5.6m

06 Mar

SIX takes stake in crypto trading platform Omniex

26 Feb

Traders optimistic about arrival of digital assets and AI

15 Jan

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

  5. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA