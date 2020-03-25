Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ASX rips up go-live timetable for Chess replacement system

ASX rips up go-live timetable for Chess replacement system

The Australian Securities Exchange is to delay the implementation of its long-awaited Chess replacement system due to the uncertainty created by the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic.

The ASX has been working with DLT specialist Digital Asset since 2017 to replace its Chess post-trade settlement system with a blockchain-based platform.

The Exchange says that in June it will seek user input on the a schedule that will move the go-live date from April 2021 to an as-yet unspecified later date. In the meantime, the target of opening an Industry Test Environment (ITE) in July is retained.

The latest delay to the schedule will provide additional time for users to complete their operational readiness activities and to consider the rule changes that accompany the new system, says the Exchange. It will also increase the time available for back office software developers to familiarise themselves with the new system in a production-like testing environment.

ASX Deputy CEO Peter Hiom says: “In this environment of heightened volatility and activity levels, the industry needs to focus on day-to-day operations. We will therefore wait until June to consult on the new timetable when we expect everyone will have more time to consider the replan and better assess the implications of Covid-19

“ASX remains fully committed to Chess replacement. We continue to progress the project, including system development and testing, supporting back office software developers, and assisting users in their readiness activities. The investments we are making in the new system and in distributed ledger technology are for the long-term benefit of the financial services industry and the Australian economy.”

Related Companies

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity, [On-Demand Webinar] Big[On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

Trending Stories

Related News
ASX brings VMware into blockchain project

ASX brings VMware into blockchain project

ASX opens customer development centre for blockchain settlement system
/developer

ASX opens customer development centre for blockchain settlement system

ASX delays timetable for DLT cutover

04 Sep 2018

ASX sets timetable for switch to distributed ledger

27 Apr 2018

ASX to replace settlement network with Digital Asset's DLT platform

07 Dec 2017

ASX "increasingly confident" about blockchain replacement for Chess

28 Sep 2017

ASX lifts stake in Digital Asset Holdings

22 Jun 2016

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  2. Covid-19 will reset fintech market valuations; spur M&amp;A

  3. Dutch banks raise contactless limits for PIN entry

  4. Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

  5. Finastra warns of possible security breach

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World