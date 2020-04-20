Coinbase names Barclays vet Tejpaul head, institutional coverage

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hired Barclays Investment Bank veteran Brett Tejpaul to lead its institutional coverage.

Tejpaul spent nearly 17 years at Barclays before leaving last year, holding roles such as global head of sales, across all of fixed income and equities, and global head of credit and commodities.



Most recently, he was the first head of digital, which included managing Barclays’ fintech venture investments.



At Coinbase, he takes on the increasingly important institutional business, where clients already make up 60% of the firm's trading volume. Meanwhile, Coinbase Custody recently topped more than $8 billion in crypto assets stored.



He will lead teams in New York, San Francisco, the UK and Asia, working to expand Coinbase's institutional client base, build out its coverage team, introduce new features and services, and educate the institutional community about crypto.