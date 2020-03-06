Crypto exchange tech firm AlphaPoint raises $5.6m

Crypto-focused exchange software provider AlphaPoint has raised $5.6 million in new funding from unnamed sources.

Launched over six years ago, AlphaPoint provides while label full-stack software for cryptocurrency exchange operators as well firms looking to create and manage security tokens using blockchain.



The firm has powered over 150 customers across 35 countries, serving over a million end-users and enabling 100 million annual trades across the client portfolio.



The new funding will used for platform development and rolling out features like margin trading, integrated advanced brokerage capabilities, and premium liquidity solutions to customers.



"This capital injection enables AlphaPoint to continue delivering on our mission to enable access to digital assets globally. We are still in the early days of adoption and utilisation of blockchain technology," says Igor Telyatnikov, CEO, AlphaPoint.



Meanwhile, the company has added Tim Scheve, president and CEO of Janney Montgomery Scott, to its board and brought in fintech veteran Jan Mayle as an advisor.