News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and exchanges worldwide.
SIX takes stake in crypto trading platform Omniex

Swiss exchange operator SIX is buying a stake in Omniex as part of a wider partnership with the digital asset trading platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Live since 2018, Omniex provides an institutional grade investment and trading platform specifically built for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

SIX says the partnership will give its clients a gateway to cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC market makers worldwide, providing them with new business opportunities.

Positioning itself at the forefront of the crypto revolution, SIX is currently building SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), which promises to be the world's first end-to-end exchange for digital assets when it launches.

Thomas Zeeb, head, securities and exchanges, SIX, says: “We see a growing need in the market to access crypto currencies. Our new collaboration will provide a standardized and secure gateway via SIX as the trusted partner of the financial industry.

"With SDX as the digital exchange infrastructure in development, the collaboration with Omniex to deliver the front end for clients, both for existing crypto currencies, as well as in future for SDX-listed assets, is an important addition to the digital ecosystem.”

