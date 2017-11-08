 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 November 2017
visit www.atos.net
» View all news Next story »

Design Thinking pays off for BBVA

1 hour ago  |  630 views  |  0 BBVA HCE

BBVA is attributing a new approach to Design Thinking and continuous customer feedback to a massive uplift in usage of its mobile banking app since its relaunch in mid-September.

The Spanish bank says new credit card applications went up by 80%, current account opening by 20% and sales of investment funds soared by 50%, following the release of the re-designed app.

Other key figures included a doubling of sales in pension plans, health insurance and home insurance, while car insurance take up almost tripled as did people carrying out mortgage simulations.

The new app was built using Design Thinking principles, and using BBVA’s now central Agile methodology, in which design, engineering and business development teams work together in small groups, with short delivery timescales, and agreed actions. Customer focus groups were also convened to provide continuous feedback during the design phase.

The bank says just 15 people produced the new app, from the front end design - what the customer sees ‘above the glass’ - to the back end development, pathways, functionality integration and capabilities.

The big changes included a new dashboard, new tab bars, swipe tools enabling new product and service access and shortcuts to contextual actions. The app also includes a personalised catalogue of relevant products specific to each customer and highlighted by a simple '+' symbol.

BBVA´s head of design, Marga Barrera, says the learnings from the project will be applied across the group and to the creation of new products in other departments.

“It’s the fastest way to create at speed and it ensures we design with the customer at the heart of it," she says. “As we roll out more and more services, insights, products and content going forwards, we now have processes in place to deliver excellent results in the kind of short time lines you expect from the start-up sector.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BBVA uses big data to redraw city maps

BBVA uses big data to redraw city maps

26 September 2017  |  9331 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 25 linkedin
BBVA ports 92% of product portfolio to the mobile

BBVA ports 92% of product portfolio to the mobile

25 September 2017  |  6951 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA reaches over three million mobile customers in Spain

BBVA reaches over three million mobile customers in Spain

11 August 2017  |  7246 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 15 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVA

Digital sales reach record high at BBVA

28 July 2017  |  11818 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 26 linkedin
BBVA trains 1000 'ambassadors of design'

BBVA trains 1000 'ambassadors of design'

23 June 2017  |  10721 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chief

Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chief

08 June 2017  |  15547 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 52 linkedin
BBVA creates user-experience centre in Dallas

BBVA creates user-experience centre in Dallas

28 September 2016  |  7152 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

01 July 2016  |  14757 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 30 linkedin
BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

21 January 2016  |  15400 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 38 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BBVA - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit http://info.nice.com/visit www.asiapacificwealthreport.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Visa rolls out real-time payments platform in EuropeVisa rolls out real-time payments platform...
10457 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Wells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-only accountWells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-onl...
7683 views comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
CommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for iPhone X app loginCommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for...
7284 views comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
DBS takes the wraps off API platformDBS takes the wraps off API platform
6681 views comments | 12 tweets | 21 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain in Action : Round-up of blockch...
6049 views 0 | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin

Featured job

Business Development Manager, Buy-Side RegTech Platform (London)

Competitive base + commission
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter