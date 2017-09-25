Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

BBVA ports 92% of product portfolio to the mobile

25 September 2017  |  6036 views  |  0 Business man using Smartphone

BBVA's mobile banking strategy is picking up pace, with the bank predicting that virtually its entire portfolio of Spanish banking products will be available as an app-based service by year-end.

The bank says that its mobile banking app has gone from offering 16% of products just three years ago, to 82% today, and will reach 92% next December.

In August, the bank reported over three million mobile customers in Spain, with product sales via the smartphone now surpassing online applications from the bank's Website.

The Spanish bank says interactions via the mobile app have seen a 135% increase over the course of the past year, rising from 23.8 million in May 2016 to 56 million in May 2017. Mobile app subscribers have grown by 30% over the past seven months, continuing the strong momentum that has been in place since December 2015, when the bank had 1.9 million mobile customers.

For transactions that cannot be completed over the phone, BBVA complements its digital product offering with a personal advisory service, provided through a number of channels, including remote managers. A customer now can initiate a transaction with support from his/her manager through the BBVA app, continue the process by phone, and finally complete the transaction by visiting the branch.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BBVA rolls out financial health diagnosis tool

BBVA rolls out financial health diagnosis tool

20 September 2017  |  5346 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
BBVA reaches over three million mobile customers in Spain

BBVA reaches over three million mobile customers in Spain

11 August 2017  |  6958 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 15 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVA

Digital sales reach record high at BBVA

28 July 2017  |  11426 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 26 linkedin
BBVA brings Alipay to Spain

BBVA brings Alipay to Spain

28 June 2017  |  9129 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 16 linkedin
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chief

Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chief

08 June 2017  |  15163 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 52 linkedin
BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networks

BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networks

19 May 2017  |  9536 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 19 linkedin
BBVA rolls out mobile onboarding; signs Salesforce deal

BBVA rolls out mobile onboarding; signs Salesforce deal

04 November 2016  |  9929 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 29 linkedin
Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

03 February 2016  |  19170 views  |  0 comments | 50 tweets | 46 linkedin
BBVA launches Wallet app in Turkey as downloads pass the one million mark

BBVA launches Wallet app in Turkey as downloads pass the one million mark

12 November 2015  |  9692 views  |  1 comments | 23 tweets | 13 linkedin
BBVA rolls out 'remote control' card app

BBVA rolls out 'remote control' card app

27 May 2015  |  10546 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
In the future, BBVA will be a software company - Francisco Gonzalez

In the future, BBVA will be a software company - Francisco Gonzalez

05 March 2015  |  40458 views  |  7 comments | 74 tweets | 64 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BBVA - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11413 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter