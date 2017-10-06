Login | Sign up |Help
06 October 2017
Talk to NAB with Google Assistant

12 hours ago  |  1312 views  |  0 NAB Google Assistant

NAB customers can now ask Google Assistant to answer general banking questions, such as how to replace a lost card or reset their password, via Google Home or a smartphone with the voice activated virtual agent installed.

For the 'Talk to NAB' service, Google Assistant provides customers with guidance on basic banking questions around transaction and savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans, travel cards and Internet banking.

NAB executive general manager digital & innovation Jonathan Davey (pictured), says: “Providing instant help to basic questions gives our customers the convenience they want and complements the work of our frontline bankers, ensuring they are spending more time with customers on the issues that are most valuable and important to them.”

Developed internally by NAB Labs, 'Talk to NAB' accompanies other recent self-assistance initiatives, including the bank's virtual banker chatbot for business customers and a Facebook chatbot pilot, NAB Chatterbox, which is currently underway.

Says Davey: “This is very much a first step for us in the voice-based smart assistance space; we will continue to develop our capability with the Google Assistant over time so it can answer more questions and perform more tasks for NAB customers."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

