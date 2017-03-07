 
11 April 2017
RBC integrates with Siri for Interac e-transfers

07 March 2017

Royal Bank of Canada customers can now use Apple's Siri assistant to send Interac money transfers with simple voice commands.

RBC customers can use the bank's iOS app to send money by simply telling Siri: "Hey Siri, send Pat $20". The assistant then confirms the recipient's name from the sender's payee list and the app automatically debits their chequing account and sends the payment, protected by TouchID.

"It’s our goal to continue to be part of the everyday mobile experiences of our clients by adding more convenient and seamless ways to send money and bank with RBC," says Sean Amato-Gauci, EVP, digital, payments and cards, RBC.

The feature is a first for Interac transfers but enabling people to use Siri to send money has been gaining traction around the world. PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo as well as Square Cash and money transfer outfit Azimo all integrated with Apple's assistant last year, along with European startup banks Monzo and Number 26.
