PayPal sends cash with Siri

PayPal has integrated with Apple agent Siri to enable subscribers to use voice commands to transfer payments in 30 countries and in a variety of languages.

The new facility for iPhone and iPad users running iOS 10 is being made available in time for the busy holiday season, with PayPal predicting more than 17 million P2P transactions in the month of December alone.



Users can transfer cash to friends and family with a simple voice command like: “Hey Siri, send Bill $50 using PayPal.”



PayPal subsidiary Venmo added Siri support in September, as did competitor Square Cash and money transfer outfit Azimo.



The facility is also gaining traction with startup banks like Monzo and Number 26.



The first known incumbent to adopt the SiriKit SDK is OCBC in Singapore, which rolled out the feature to customers last month.