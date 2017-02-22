 
11 April 2017
Starling tests Google Home payments

22 February 2017  |  7896 views  |  1 google home

UK challenger bank Starling has been experimenting with Google Home, integrating its API with the smart speaker to enable users to carry out balance queries and payments through voice commands.

The bank has posted a video demonstrating the integration on YouTube, although, with Google Home not even available in the UK yet, customers will have to wait to try the feature themselves.



Although currently overshadowed by text-based chatbots, the use of smart voice-based assistants is gaining interest in the financial services world.

Capital One and TD Ameritrade have both tapped into Amazon's Google Home rival Alexa, while Apple's Siri can be used by Monzo and N26 customers.
