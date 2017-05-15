UBank unveils RoboChat for home loan applications

Digital only Australian bank UBank is rolling out a virtual assistant to help potential home buyers and refinancers complete their online home loan applications.

RoboChat uses IBM Watson Conversation API, responding in conversational language to customers on 40 core home loan topics along with hundreds of associated questions.



“Our goal is to deliver simpler, better, smarter banking to our customers and RoboChat will help deliver on this by streamlining the application form,” says Lee Hatton, CEO of UBank. “If you’ve gathered all of your paperwork, the form can be completed in as little time as it takes you to have your breakfast.”



He says that thousands of questions and responses on data collected from customer questions have been analysed by Watson and plugged into RoboChat.



“RoboChat will be a very welcome addition to our team of customer service experts,” adds Hatton. “UBank will still have experienced staff on hand to chat on the phone, via email and our live online chat offering, RoboChat will provide an added option for those needing quick online responses or those that are close to finalising the form.”