03 October 2017
Monzo appoints Curve co-founder Foster-Carter COO

11 August 2017

Curve co-founder Tom Foster-Carter is leaving the London-based fintech startup to take up the COO role at digital bank Monzo, according to TechCrunch.

After spells at kids fintech Osper and Tandem Bank, Foster-Carter co-founded Curve in 2015 with Shachar Bialick and has since been head of operations.

The firm recently closed a $10 million Series A funding round, a milestone which appears to have paved the way for Foster-Carter to move on to Monzo, where he is taking up the COO position.

Although both part of the vibrant London fintech scene, Curve and Monzo are taking differing approaches. While Monzo is going the full bank current account route, Curve is aiming at the the 'connected finance' space, combining all payment cards into one Mastercard connected to a mobile app.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Curve confirms that Foster-Carter is being replaced by current staffer and former Payoneer exec Rona Ruthen.

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 11 August, 2017, 15:13

Seems like a sensible move to me - I can't see how the curve business model is sustainable in the long term given the changes in the market and associated economics whereas Monzo should have a might brighter future given it's forward not backward looking

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 11 August, 2017, 15:38

Sounds like sensible timing, after the Series A round - and they're totally different so not exactly competitors or a big scandal. Good luck to both of them, and the new Head of Ops... pretty cool role to be taking on.

