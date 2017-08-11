Monzo appoints Curve co-founder Foster-Carter COO

Curve co-founder Tom Foster-Carter is leaving the London-based fintech startup to take up the COO role at digital bank Monzo, according to TechCrunch.

After spells at kids fintech Osper and Tandem Bank, Foster-Carter co-founded Curve in 2015 with Shachar Bialick and has since been head of operations.



The firm recently closed a $10 million Series A funding round, a milestone which appears to have paved the way for Foster-Carter to move on to Monzo, where he is taking up the COO position.



Although both part of the vibrant London fintech scene, Curve and Monzo are taking differing approaches. While Monzo is going the full bank current account route, Curve is aiming at the the 'connected finance' space, combining all payment cards into one Mastercard connected to a mobile app.



In a statement to TechCrunch, Curve confirms that Foster-Carter is being replaced by current staffer and former Payoneer exec Rona Ruthen.