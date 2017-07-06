Login | Sign up |Help
06 July 2017
Monzo disables card features as services go awry

3 hours ago  |  2505 views  |  1 monzo card

UK challenger bank Monzo has disabled card payments for customers after suffering an unspecified issue with a supplier.

The problems first surfaced this morning, with transactions being declined and incorrect balance entries displayed.

"One of our suppliers is experiencing problems which may cause declined payments when you try to use your card," the startup advised customers. "The app may show the payment as successful even though it was not, and the amount may appear to have been deducted from your balance. This is a display error - your balance 'behind the scenes' has not been debited."

The scale of the problems facing users became clearer as the morning wore on, with top-ups to the Monzo pre-paid card failing to load and P2P payments between Monzo users crashing.

In a later update, Monzo told customers: "We had to temporarily disable some app features: top-ups, Monzo to Monzo payments, and Monzo.me payments are currently unavailable. Card payments (including ATM withdrawals and online transactions) are still failing for a large proportion of customers. We're still working hard at a fix together with our supplier, and we will update you on a regular basis. Apologies to everyone."

It's not the second time Monzo has suffered at the hands of its suppliers. The bank promised to move card processing inhouse in March after a severe outage at current third party service provider GPS left customers high and dry.

As with that previous outage, other app-only challengers have similarly been caught up in today's black-out, including Revolut, Loot, Starling Bank, and Curve with GPS once again being fingered as the culprit.

The news comes a day after Monzo published annual results showing fast user growth and widening losses of £6.7 million.
Comments: (1)

Michael Fuller
Michael Fuller - None - London | 06 July, 2017, 12:22

Monzo have just announced that the issue has been resolved. Once agian they have been on the front foot in keeping their customers (Beta Testers) informed.

It's also good to know that they will working directly with Mastercard when the "Current Account" is launched so they won't be reliant on third parties.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Related blogs

