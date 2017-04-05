 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Monzo gears up for current accounts after receiving full banking license

05 April 2017  |  5541 views  |  1 monzo

UK digital challenger Monzo has had its banking restriction lifted, enabling it to start bringing current accounts to its users.

Unveiled in 2015 under the name Mondo, mobile-only Monzo received its restricted banking license from the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulatory Authority last summer.

The startup recently completed a £2.5 million crowdfund raise, attracting a record-breaking 6500 investors to on Crowdcube, taking total funding to around EUR35 million.

In a blog, CEO Tom Blomfield says that the full banking license means Monzo can now start introducing current accounts - something it is already doing with a small group of users.

"We’ll slowly be expanding that group over the coming months to put our banking system through its paces and ensure everything works as expected," says the post.

This caution comes after the startup suffered two tech setbacks last month. First, it had to move its card processing inhouse after problems with a third party provider, then customers began seeing incorrect payment displays on its app.

The process will take several months but once customers are moved over to current accounts, they will get new Monzo debit cards, account numbers and sort codes and be able to make bank-to-bank payments, set up direct debits and get their salaries paid in.

The milestone sees Monzo steal a march on another digital challenger, Tandem, which last month missed licensing deadlines imposed by the PRA after Sanpower, the Chinese conglomerate which owns House of Fraser, was forced to cancel a £29 million cash injection.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSRISK & REGULATION

Comments: (1)

Andrew Chilcott
Andrew Chilcott - stpsolutions - London | 06 April, 2017, 11:16

Do we have to have the US spelling of "licence".

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Monzo attracts largest-ever crowd for &#163;2.5 million round

Monzo attracts largest-ever crowd for £2.5 million round

29 March 2017  |  5177 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Tandem rocked by &#163;29 million funding halt

Tandem rocked by £29 million funding halt

20 March 2017  |  6198 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

16 March 2017  |  5193 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo faces second tech issue in a week

Monzo faces second tech issue in a week

08 March 2017  |  5291 views  |  5 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Monzo to move card processing inhouse following outage

Monzo to move card processing inhouse following outage

06 March 2017  |  9121 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 16 linkedin
Atom Bank raises &#163;83m, says more to come

Atom Bank raises £83m, says more to come

03 March 2017  |  8965 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 15 linkedin
Monzo draws &#163;19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further &#163;2.5 million

Monzo draws £19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further £2.5 million

23 February 2017  |  5783 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
House of Fraser invests &#163;35m in neobank Tandem

House of Fraser invests £35m in neobank Tandem

03 January 2017  |  13190 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 15 linkedin
Monzo raises &#163;4.8m

Monzo raises £4.8m

21 October 2016  |  11311 views  |  0 comments
Atom Bank opens doors to all UK customers

Atom Bank opens doors to all UK customers

06 October 2016  |  11047 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 36 linkedin
Mondo becomes Monzo

Mondo becomes Monzo

25 August 2016  |  11060 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
Mondo gains banking licence

Mondo gains banking licence

11 August 2016  |  9706 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
Mondo hits &#163;20 million customer spend

Mondo hits £20 million customer spend

08 August 2016  |  8279 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 12 linkedin
Atom opens with a promise to change UK banking landscape

Atom opens with a promise to change UK banking landscape

06 April 2016  |  18112 views  |  5 comments | 49 tweets | 56 linkedin
Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

17 March 2016  |  10474 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Smartphone challenger bank Mondo awaits approval from BofE

Smartphone challenger bank Mondo awaits approval from BofE

30 June 2015  |  5721 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monzo - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8791 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8326 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter