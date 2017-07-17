Monzo treads cautiously as first current accounts come onstream

Digital challenger Monzo has rolled out its first 92 current accounts as part of a staged implementation that will see up to 20,000 of the limited-edition accounts activated in the next three months.

Monzo has been testing the accounts internally and is now inviting users to register their interest and help the startup to work out the bugs on what will be an early iteration of the full-blown account.



Initially available for iOS users only, the account comes with a number of limitations, including the absence of P2P payments functionality, 9am-6pm customer support, a temporary debit card (which will have to be replaced when the service is fully launched) and another app to manage alongside the existing pre-paid card app.

Faster Payments, direct debits and standing orders are all present and correct.



"We’re working hard to bring all of these features over to the current account as soon as we can," says the Monzo blog in its usual candid and transparent rundown. "We plan to have everything ready when we launch fully later this year. Remember, this is not the finished product and so only register if you’re happy to use it with the limitations outlined above."