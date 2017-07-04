Login | Sign up |Help
04 July 2017
Curve promises card users 'financial time travel'

London-based payments startup Curve claims to have cracked time travel, or at least found a way to let customers switch the card used for a transaction - after the purchase is made.

Curve lets users replace multiple cards with a single piece of Mastercard plastic and a mobile app. The new 'go back in time' option means that people can switch the card used for a transaction any time in the two weeks after a purchase.

“This update is a solution to a common payments problem, and we know first-hand it’s a feature our users are excited about," says Arthur Leung, product lead, Curve.

"Now, if a user makes a payment with the wrong debit or credit card, they can retrospectively switch the card they use to pay any time in the next two weeks. No manually re-wiring money; no missed loyalty points; no unintentional incurred fees by using the wrong card - with Go Back in Time, it’s just one tap."

Curve claims more than 50,000 sign-ups in beta mode for its cards, which have been used for over £50 million in payments, and is planning a full launch later this year.
