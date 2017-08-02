Login | Sign up |Help
02 August 2017
You can now use Skype to send money to friends

3 hours ago  |  1632 views  |  0 Man holding Tablet computer

Skype is integrating with PayPal to enable users to send money to their contacts while chatting over iOS and Android mobile devices.

With over one billion Skype mobile downloads to date globally, users will be able to use PayPal directly from their Skype app to beam cash instantly to their friends and family. The functionality is being roll out today today to PayPal and Skype users in 22 countries.

The move extends PayPal's in-app reach for peer-to-peer payments across a multitude of popular messaging channels, such as a voice command with Siri, in chat with iMessage and Slack, and in email via Microsoft’s Outlook.com.
