Login | Sign up |Help
21 June 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

PayPal brings instant bank transfers to Venmo

9 hours ago  |  2217 views  |  0 Teenagers using Smartphone

With bank-backed rival Zelle looming, PayPal is revamping its Venmo P2P payments service to let users transfer money to their bank accounts via eligible debit cards in a matter of minutes, rather than the day it currently takes.

The new feature - currently in beta but coming to all US users in the next few months - is the fruit of PayPal's recent detente with Visa and Mastercard after years of bitter rivalry with the card giants.

Available to all US users with eligible Visa and Mastercard debit cards linked to their accounts, the option will cost 25 cents a transaction. Rival Square Cash charges a one per cent fee for instant transfers.

PayPal say the new feature is possible in part because of its "closer relationship with the bank and card issuing ecosystem" but it also comes as the banks threaten Venmo's dominance in the money transfer market through their Zelle rival.

Zelle is about to begin its roll out to the banking apps of more than 30 participating financial institutions, offering instant transfers to tens of millions of Americans. A standalone Zelle app is also set to arrive later this year.

Also on the horizon is Apple, which is set to introduce P2P payments as part of a forthcoming update to its mobile operating system. The new feature enables users to send money and get paid right in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they already have in Wallet.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Apple moves into P2P payments space

Apple moves into P2P payments space

06 June 2017  |  14166 views  |  1 comments | 42 tweets | 66 linkedin
P2P payments become social norm

P2P payments become social norm

12 May 2017  |  12176 views  |  0 comments | 39 tweets | 29 linkedin
Zelle P2P network zooms past Venmo

Zelle P2P network zooms past Venmo

18 April 2017  |  5965 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Citi joins Early Warning as banks prepare all-out assault on digital rivals

Citi joins Early Warning as banks prepare all-out assault on digital rivals

29 September 2016  |  6181 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
US banks rebrand P2P payments service to take on Venmo

US banks rebrand P2P payments service to take on Venmo

25 August 2016  |  7612 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.events.sap.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.response.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Misys and D+H combine as FinastraMisys and D+H combine as Finastra
14589 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
Santander's Openbank relaunched as 100% digital bankSantander's Openbank relaunched as 100% di...
14485 views comments | 46 tweets | 61 linkedin
Will words and gestures replace plastic cards and cash?Will words and gestures replace plastic ca...
10121 views 14 comments | 33 tweets | 17 linkedin
EU banks could face fines totalling €4.7 billion in the first three years under GDPREU banks could face fines totalling €4.7 b...
7069 views comments | 19 tweets | 26 linkedin
satelliteBlockchain bank Babb appoints Ripple advis...
6729 views comments | 8 tweets | 1 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter