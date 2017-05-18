 
Login | Sign up |Help
18 May 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprint

1 hour ago  |  995 views  |  0 PayPal mobile app

Android Pay users that have linked their PayPal accounts will soon be able to pay for goods when mobile shopping using the Chrome browser with just just a touch of their fingerprint.

The development is an extension of a partnership announced between the two tech firms last month which enables consumers in the US to use PayPal as a payment method in the Android Pay wallet in apps and in stores.

The new browser-based service does away with the need to enter in usernames or passwords when shopping over an Android phone running OS4.4 and higher. Similar to PayPal’s deployment of One Touch, merchants on the latest versions of PayPal Checkout will not need to do any integration to take advantage of the new capabilities.



More than 53 million people globally have opted into PayPal’s One Touch, which is deployed across more than five million merchant sites around the world.

Pali Bhat, VP of payments products at Google, says: “Mobile checkout remains one of the biggest sources of friction in the commerce experience, and we're excited to collaborate with PayPal on enabling streamlined checkout experiences for all Android Pay and PayPal users.”

Over the past year, PayPal has been focused on forging strategic partnerships with key players across the industry, from Visa and Mastercard to Google and Facebook.

ChannelsPAYMENTSSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBIOMETRICSE-COMMERCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

PayPal launches Business in a Box service for SMBs

PayPal launches Business in a Box service for SMBs

01 May 2017  |  7318 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

18 April 2017  |  7381 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
PayPal moves into bill payments with TIO acquisition

PayPal moves into bill payments with TIO acquisition

15 February 2017  |  4816 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

07 February 2017  |  9225 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 15 linkedin
PayPal sends cash with Siri

PayPal sends cash with Siri

10 November 2016  |  8228 views  |  2 comments | 30 tweets | 43 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

24 October 2016  |  10612 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 25 linkedin
PayPal and Lenovo team on biometric authentication for laptops

PayPal and Lenovo team on biometric authentication for laptops

26 September 2016  |  9316 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 17 linkedin
PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

06 September 2016  |  7078 views  |  8 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

21 July 2016  |  7105 views  |  2 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
Google - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
9570 views 0 | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
9284 views comments | 36 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8524 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7695 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity marketRabobank enters digital identity market
7532 views comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter