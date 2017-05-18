Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprint

Android Pay users that have linked their PayPal accounts will soon be able to pay for goods when mobile shopping using the Chrome browser with just just a touch of their fingerprint.

The development is an extension of a partnership announced between the two tech firms last month which enables consumers in the US to use PayPal as a payment method in the Android Pay wallet in apps and in stores.



The new browser-based service does away with the need to enter in usernames or passwords when shopping over an Android phone running OS4.4 and higher. Similar to PayPal’s deployment of One Touch, merchants on the latest versions of PayPal Checkout will not need to do any integration to take advantage of the new capabilities.





More than 53 million people globally have opted into PayPal’s One Touch, which is deployed across more than five million merchant sites around the world.



Pali Bhat, VP of payments products at Google, says: “Mobile checkout remains one of the biggest sources of friction in the commerce experience, and we're excited to collaborate with PayPal on enabling streamlined checkout experiences for all Android Pay and PayPal users.”



Over the past year, PayPal has been focused on forging strategic partnerships with key players across the industry, from Visa and Mastercard to Google and Facebook.